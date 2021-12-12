Watch
Arizona: Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row

Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 14:38:13-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths plus more than 3,000 new cases for the 12th consecutive day.

The 3,231 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed the state's total to 1,316,189 since the pandemic began with 23,040 known deaths so far.

Arizona reported 3,774 new cases and 74 more deaths Saturday as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak.

Updated figures posted on the state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard showed 2,749 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the surge's peak of 2,800 last Sunday.

