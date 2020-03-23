Arizona man dies, wife hospitalized after taking chemicals to protect from coronavirus

PHOENIX — Banner Health experts are warning the public against using "inappropriate medications" in an effort to protect against coronavirus after an Arizona man died and his wife was hospitalized after taking what they believed to be was a malaria medication.

According to the hospital, the man and his wife, both in their 60s, took chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used to clean fish tanks, and within 30 minutes experienced effects that required admittance to a nearby Banner Health facility. The man died and his wife remains under critical care.

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director. “The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.”

Some physicians have recently come out saying that chloroquine, which has been used to treat malaria since 1944, can be effective at preventing as well as treating the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, a close cousin of COVID-19.

But Banner Health experts say the use of specific treatments, including those described as "anti-COVID-19" is not recommended for any non-hospitalized patients.

“We are strongly urging the medical community to not prescribe this medication to any non-hospitalized patients,” Brooks said of chloroquine.

According to Banner, most of the patients who do become sick with coronavirus will only require care for their specific symptoms and should self-isolate to prevent infecting others.