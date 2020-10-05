Menu

Arizona lawmaker on ventilator for COVID-19 treatment

Arizona House of Representatives
Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-05 12:43:21-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker has been intubated and admitted to the intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra of Avondale was visiting family in Washington when he and his wife fell ill. His wife, Rhonda Cagle, is recovering in isolation with relatives in Washington. She says she and Sierra tested negative before leaving for Washington and took extensive precautions but still got sick.

Sierra is the third Arizona lawmaker to be diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 100 state lawmakers nationwide have tested positive for the disease and three have died.

