Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona hospitals at 83% capacity, elective surgery may stop

items.[0].image.alt
best hospital.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-10 16:50:47-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity Tuesday.

The milestone should trigger an automatic end to elective surgeries at affected hospitals. Wednesday's report from the Department of Health Services comes as the state deals with a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that experts say is likely tied to Gov. Doug Ducey’s ending of statewide closure orders in mid-May.

Ducey has been criticized for not adding requirements that could prevent a surge, and some say the time to put those measures in place has come.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo