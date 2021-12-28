Watch
Arizona hospital official: Avoid New Year's gatherings

FRANCOIS MORI/AP
A medical worker checks on a screen a patient' lung affected with the COVID-19 in the Amiens Picardie hospital Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Amiens, 160 km (100 miles) north of Paris. The number of patients in intensive care in France on Monday surpassed the worst point of the country's last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 18:48:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The chief clinical officer of Arizona's largest health care system says the pandemic continues to strain hospitals statewide so Arizonans should avoid large New Year's gatherings even if masked and fully vaccinated.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel acknowledged that avoiding gatherings is difficult. But she said hospitals remain crowded, with exhausted clinical workers who have skipped gatherings in order to care for patients.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday reported 1,976 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, well under the over 7,600 reported Monday following reporting delays over the holiday weekend.

Arizona on Tuesday also reported 162 virus deaths as the state's pandemic fatality toll passed 24,000.

