Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Department of Health Services/Twitter
Mask with school supplies
Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:50:35-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask mandates and a series of other measures in unrelated budget bills.

The swift ruling from the state’s high court Tuesday came less than two hours after the court heard arguments in the state’s appeal of a trial court judge’s ruling. The justices had questions about the Republican-controlled Legislature’s inclusion of policy as different as dog racing and secure ballot paper in one of the budget bill.

The trial court judge sided with education groups that argued lawmakers violated the state constitution’s requirement that subjects be related and expressed in the title of bills.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!