Arizona health agency backs resumption of use of J&J vaccine

AP
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 13:51:57-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising health care providers to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now that the federal government has lifted an 11-day pause following a safety review.

The state issued its recommendation Friday after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits of the one-dose J&J shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The Arizona agency's director, Dr. Cara Christ, said the pause was due to "an abundance of caution" and she said state officials join federal officials in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with any available vaccine authorized for emergency use, including the J&J vaccine.

