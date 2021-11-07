Arizona has over 3K more COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day as virus-related hospitalizations reached their highest level since late September.

The state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard reported 3,592 additional cases and 60 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to over 1,186,000 cases and over 21,400 deaths.

As of Friday, 1,904 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since Sept. 20.

Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall's surge peaked at just 2,100 on Sept. 11.

Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.