Arizona governor recinds raft of virus executive orders

Doug Ducey news briefing 11/18
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 02, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is rescinding a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week. Some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days. Those include orders preventing cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those Ducey issues.

Other orders ending after new legislation takes effect are ones barring universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.

