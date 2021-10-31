Arizona doctors emphasize COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children and presents the best way to get past the inconveniences brought by the pandemic.

Pediatricians are looking to reassure parents ahead of anticipated approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The governor's pandemic adviser Dr. Richard Carmona says waiting until other children go first is a "calculated risk" for parents to take.

He says the risk form vaccination is tiny compared to the risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

He says even though most children who get infected have minor illnesses, some end up hospitalized and hundreds have died.