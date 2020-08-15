Menu

Arizona district cancels classes after teachers revolt

Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 22:46:39-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona school district that had planned to resume in-person classes against the advice of public health officials is now backing off after teachers refused to show up.

The J.O. Combs Unified School District in Pinal County announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, and it's unclear when they'll resume.

Superintendent Gregory Wyman says in a letter to parents that the district received ``"an overwhelming response from staff" who feared for their health and safety.

He says so many people would be absent Monday that schools can't open.

