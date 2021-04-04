Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 706 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths as the number of fatalities rose to just under 17,000 and the state's rolling average of new daily cases rose a second day in a row.

The state's pandemic totals increased to 843,838 cases and 16,991 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds dropped to 541 as of Friday after hovering near 600 for about two weeks, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared 3.6 million with 31.2% of the state population having received at least one dose.