Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 20:23:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 706 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths as the number of fatalities rose to just under 17,000 and the state's rolling average of new daily cases rose a second day in a row.

The state's pandemic totals increased to 843,838 cases and 16,991 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds dropped to 541 as of Friday after hovering near 600 for about two weeks, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared 3.6 million with 31.2% of the state population having received at least one dose.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.