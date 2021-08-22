Watch
Arizona COVID-19 cases remain above 3,000 per day

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 14:48:23-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and an additional three deaths as a surge in COVID-19 infections being driven by the delta variant continues.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 3,307 new cases. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 986,082.

The number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19 is now 18,600.

On Saturday, the health department reported 3,195 news cases and 36 additional deaths.

New infections had dropped below 1,000 a day for several months until mid-July.

