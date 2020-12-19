Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported another record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations along with over 5,500 new known infections and a fourth straight day of triple-digit deaths due to the state's current coronavirus surge.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,560 additional known cases and 118 additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 448,231 cases and 7,937 deaths.

The 4,104 reported COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday was the latest in a string of pandemic records started earlier this month.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, only 8% of all beds and of intensive care unit beds were available and not in use.