Arizona administers more than 3.1M vaccine doses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Ducey lifts some COVID-19 restrictions as Arizona hits the 3,000,000 mark for administered vaccines.

Dr. Cara Christ is responding one day later.

The Director of Arizona Department of Health Services says this decision was made based on the downward trend in cases seen over the last ten weeks.

“You can see that our percent positivity continues to trend down. This is mirrored by the number of hospitalized COVID patients as well as ICU, as we continue to monitor the data and COVID-like illness,” she said.

As for vaccines, Dr. Christ says Arizona has received more than 3,200,000 doses.

“We’ve administered over 3,100,000 doses. We’re almost at the 2,000,000 mark for the number of Arizonans who have received at least one dose. 1,200,000 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated,” she added.

Dr. Christ also says the state has received more doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

“As we look at our administration sites, over 1,000 provider sites now in Arizona have received vaccines. We’ve had over 1,500 long-term care facilities continue to receive vaccinations. We currently have over 490 pharmacies receiving limited vaccine supplies. That includes Fry’s, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Costco,” added Dr. Christ.

The University of Arizona state vaccination site continues being a hybrid site, with drive-thru and walk-up options. It can also move completely indoors if needed.

“And they have been hitting about 3,000-3,500 vaccines this week and continue ramping up as well,” she said.

Dr. Christ says the decision to lift some COVID-19 mandates was made between her team and Governor Doug Ducey.

“We felt that with where cases were percent positivity that it was the right time to move to the next...the next step,” said the Director.

While certain safety protocols are now recommendations, she still encourages everyone to do their part to lower the curve.

“We still do encourage people to wear masks, especially if you are around those you do not live with, or are in groups that are not vaccinated. We know that that does stop the spread,” Dr. Christ added.