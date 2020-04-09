Apartment owners taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The coronavirus is changing our way of life and for current and future renters it can affect how and where they choose to live. The search for a new place can be tedious and its even more complicated during the coronavirus pandemic. KGUN 9 caught up with apartmentguide.com managing editor Brian Carberry to find out more about how apartment owners are keeping residents safe. According to Carberry apartment complexes are incorporating social distancing for residents and office staff. He also says residents should be very aware of what they touch on the property.

"Avoid touching buttons on elevators with your fingers use a handkerchief, napkin or elbow to press those buttons. Right now its a tricky time for everyone apartment complexes don't want a maintenance worker in and out of a bunch of different units being exposed or exposing residents to the virus and passing it around the building. There are certain areas that will remain open like mailbox area and laundry facility if you don't have it in your unit. I would say to go in off peak times to avoid people. That's early morning or late at night," Carberry said.

Apartment complexes are closing off areas like pools, gyms and club houses to prevent interactions between residents and staff. Staff members are also working from home so the best way to communicate and obtain information on a unit is via email or phone. As for the hunt for a new place online tours are becoming more common.

"Another area that you have to be worried about is running into someone in an elevator. This is especially true for high rise buildings you might want to take 10 flights of stairs. If this continues for a long time apartments will have to do some thing to attract renters and make good on the ones who have been there, but its really to early to see what that impact is going to be," Carberry said.

News about the coronavirus is changing by the day and so are the rules for renters and those looking for a new home.

"We're starting to see communities are offering some type of relief or deferred payments the government with HUD housing has suspended evictions through the end of April so steps are being taken to help residents affected as a result of all this," Carberry said.

Rental information from ApartmentGuide.com...https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/coronavirus-in-your-apartment/

