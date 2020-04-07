Menu

AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona

Posted: 7:24 AM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 10:24:11-04
<p>Trying to stretch a single into a double, Cincinnati Reds' Ivan De Jesus (3) slides into a tag by Kansas City Royals' Omar Infante as umpire Ron Kulpa gets ready to make the out call during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)</p>
NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussion tell The Associated Press that putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ideas are still in the early stage. Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles. Scott Boras, baseball’s most prominent agent, said it might be the quickest method to start play.

