CNN anchor Brook Baldwin "I've tested positive for the coronavirus"

Posted: 1:10 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 16:12:30-04
2017 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Baldwin says she's tested positive for the coronavirus. She's the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease in the past week. Prime time host Chris Cuomo has also tested positive and did two of his shows remotely from the basement of his home. Baldwin says the fever, aches and chills that are often a sign of Covid-19 came on suddenly for her. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Anchor Brook Baldwin announced on Instagram that she has the virus.

"I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon: chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing," Baldwin posted to her page.

Anchor Chris Cuomo told viewers on Tuesday that he had tested positive.

