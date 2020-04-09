Andrea Bocelli to hold Easter concert from empty cathedral

Andrea Bocelli will hold an Easter concert at the Duomo Cathedral of Milan for Easter. The concert will be held in an empty cathedral amid the spread of COVID-19.

The concert, which is dubbed as "Music for Hope," will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

During the concert, Bocelli will be raising money for his foundation, and funds from the concert will be used for hospitals to purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff.

"I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now," Bocelli said. "Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.

"The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth”

The concert can be seen on YouTube or in the window below: