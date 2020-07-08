Amphitheater School District begins remote learning Aug. 10 following increase of COVID-19 cases statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. — Amphitheater School District announced it will provide remote learning at the start of the school year starting August 10 following an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The Amphitheater school year was expected to begin Aug. 6. According to a news release from the district, Governor Ducey issued an executive order June 29, postponing the start of in-person education until Aug. 17.
Information from Amphitheater:
- Given the Governor’s most recent order, District leadership plans to begin the 2020-2021 School Year remotely, with all students beginning classes through remote/online learning on August 10, 2020. This slightly delayed start date allows us to provide necessary training and planning time to our teachers and staff.
- When we are permitted to do so, our intention is to ultimately reopen our schools for in-person learning this year. Currently, that is expected to occur on August 17, 2020. Those who choose to continue online learning beyond that point will be able to do so.
- Employees returning from summer break will resume their regularly scheduled report dates and will receive additional training and planning time until students begin.
- The District will send information about how to register students as soon as it is available.
The remote education, includes; online and written work for students who don’t have access to the internet. Amphi states, in the event that the district reopens, but has to re-close, they will shift back into the Remote Learning by Necessity model.
The Remote Learning by Necessity model includes:
Student-Related Matters
Site/District-Related Matters
- Students will attend school remotely five days a week. Learning will take place online if possible or via written materials sent home for students who do not have access to technology.
- Students will receive support from Amphitheater teachers.
- Special education teams will work directly with families to schedule required in-person or remote-location therapies.
- No extracurricular activities will be offered.
- Students have choice of returning to in-person learning when it is available.
- Instructional practices will be revised to include lessons District learned from Spring 2020 experience.
- The District will work to provide expanded digital access and digital curriculum resources.
- Social and emotional supports available as appropriate to promote student, staff and family wellness.
Amphitheater students and families can learn more about their plan, here.