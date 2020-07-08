Amphitheater School District begins remote learning Aug. 10 following increase of COVID-19 cases statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. — Amphitheater School District announced it will provide remote learning at the start of the school year starting August 10 following an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Amphitheater school year was expected to begin Aug. 6. According to a news release from the district, Governor Ducey issued an executive order June 29, postponing the start of in-person education until Aug. 17.

Information from Amphitheater:

Given the Governor’s most recent order, District leadership plans to begin the 2020-2021 School Year remotely, with all students beginning classes through remote/online learning on August 10, 2020. This slightly delayed start date allows us to provide necessary training and planning time to our teachers and staff. When we are permitted to do so, our intention is to ultimately reopen our schools for in-person learning this year. Currently, that is expected to occur on August 17, 2020. Those who choose to continue online learning beyond that point will be able to do so.

Employees returning from summer break will resume their regularly scheduled report dates and will receive additional training and planning time until students begin.

The District will send information about how to register students as soon as it is available.

The remote education, includes; online and written work for students who don’t have access to the internet. Amphi states, in the event that the district reopens, but has to re-close, they will shift back into the Remote Learning by Necessity model.

The Remote Learning by Necessity model includes:

Student-Related Matters

Students will attend school remotely five days a week. Learning will take place online if possible or via written materials sent home for students who do not have access to technology.

Students will receive support from Amphitheater teachers.

Special education teams will work directly with families to schedule required in-person or remote-location therapies.

No extracurricular activities will be offered.

Students have choice of returning to in-person learning when it is available. Site/District-Related Matters

Instructional practices will be revised to include lessons District learned from Spring 2020 experience.

The District will work to provide expanded digital access and digital curriculum resources.

Social and emotional supports available as appropriate to promote student, staff and family wellness.

Amphitheater students and families can learn more about their plan, here.