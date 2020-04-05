Menu

Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives

Posted: 10:40 AM, Apr 05, 2020
Alex Brandon/AP
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Americans are bracing for what the nation’s top doctor warned would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox News Sunday” that deaths from the coronavirus would make this moment reminiscent of Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11. New York City saw a glimmer of hope, with daily deaths and ICU admissions falling slightly.

Meanwhile, Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy. As warm, sunny weather beckoned across Europe, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time.” Britain recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths Saturday while Italy reported 631 deaths that day.

Report a typo

