Posted: 4:58 PM, Mar 12, 2020
American Airlines pilot based out of Dallas-Fort Worth tests positive for coronavirus

An American Airlines pilot based out of Dallas-Fort Worth has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the airline obtained by ABC News.

American Airline said the Chief Medical Officer and leaders from the pilots' office have been in touch with the pilot.

The airline said they are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.

Full statement:

American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.“

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

