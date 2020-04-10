Menu

Amazon: Tucson worker has coronavirus

Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. - Amazon confirmed that one of its Tucson employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," spokeswoman Alyssa Bronikowski said via email. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. You can read more about all we’re doing to protect employees and partners here."

Amazon says it will alert any worker who has had close contact with a confirmed case, and ask them to quarantine for two weeks on paid leave. Those infected will also be paid for two weeks of quarantine.

It says it will tell employees about confirmed cases, and has implemented preventative health measures for employees.

