Airbnb announces 70 listings suspended due to party policies

Posted at 10:51 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 00:51:58-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A leading short-term rental website says it has suspended 70 listings in Arizona for violations of party policies, including restrictions implemented since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Airbnb said Tuesday the suspended listings were in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Sedona and Paradise Valley.

The company last August announced a global ban on parties, allowing only a maximum of 16 guests.

John Choi, Arizona Public Policy Director for Airbnb, said the listing service is committed to efforts to crack down on irresponsible behavior, protect public health and reduce neighborhood disturbances.

