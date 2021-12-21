ADHS: Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients should get Pfizer, Moderna booster shot

PHOENIX — State health officials are recommending Arizonans who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

In a blog post Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services says the CDC is recommending the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot over the Johnson and Johnson shot "out of an abundance of caution due to extremely rare side effects from the J&J vaccine."

Last week, the CDC released updated recommendations "expressing clinical preference" for people to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The updated recommendations were made after the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussed "the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the U.S. vaccine supply."

For those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least four weeks ago, the CDC says you are not at increased risk for side effects.

The CDC had previously recommended that those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot two months or more after the first dose.

Following last week's updated recommendations, health officials are encouraging the community to get boosted with either the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

ADHS says about 321,000 people in Arizona received the Johnson and Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, state health officials reported 2,176 new cases due to the virus.