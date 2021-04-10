ADHS: Four million COVID-19 doses have been administered in Arizona

PHOENIX — Four million COVID-19 doses have been administered in the state of Arizona, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Saturday.

As of April 10, the health department said 4,032,557 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide to 2.5 million Arizonans, including 1.6 million who have been fully vaccinated.

FULL SECTION: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

“Our state continues to be a model for administering these safe and highly effective vaccines widely, rapidly, and equitably,” Governor Doug Ducey said. “I’m grateful to everyone who has received their vaccine and done their part to protect the community. I encourage all Arizonans who haven’t been vaccinated yet to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine as soon as they can.”

ADHS added that state-run vaccination sites have administered 1.1 million doses of the vaccine so far.

“We are approaching a point where half of Arizona’s adult population will have received at least one dose,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “With vaccine supply approaching demand, we need everyone’s help to keep up this momentum and get to the point where everyone is protected against COVID-19.”

On Monday, April 19, an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site is expected to open in Flagstaff at NAU's University Union Fieldhouse.

State Farm Stadium's vaccine site, now operating during overnight hours only, will be moving to Gila River Arena, an indoor site nearby, later this month. The Chandler-Gilbert Community College site also moved to an indoor site, opening at the Dexcom warehouse Monday morning.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which is being used as a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site, is relocating to Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

A state-run site is set to open on April 22 at WestWorld exhibition center in Scottsdale. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have the capacity to offer 10,000 vaccines each day.

Arizonans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.