A bittersweet COVID-19 vaccination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maria Suarez received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week. For her the experience is bittersweet.

"It's sweet because I am going to be protected," Maria said. "Bitter because I wish they would've had it months ago and my love would be sitting right there."

Michael Suarez died from COVID-19 in January.

"He was my best friend, my soul mate," Maria said. "I never called him by his name Michael, I called him my love."

The two were massive University of Arizona and Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

"We even got married in Steeler jerseys," Maria said. "He was so excited that we were going to go to Pittsburgh this year to watch a game for his 60th birthday."

The two were planning on both being vaccinated so they would be able to go.

"We didn't expect this to happen to us," Maria said. "I still I guess I'm still in denial, I still keep thinking he's going to walk through the door."

Michael left behind 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

"I just wish that I could turn the clock back and wish that he could still be here," Maria said.