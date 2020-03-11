7-Eleven owner arrested after 4 boys burned by sanitizer

A River Vale, New Jersey, 7-Eleven owner was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly sold sanitzer that burned children.

Manisha Bharade was hit with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Four boys were burned. One mother shared pictures of her son on social media as a warning to parents.

Bharade allegedly mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which was not meant for resale, and water. Fourteen bottles were sold. Five bottles were turned over to police. Officers said nine bottles are unaccounted for.

Many have been making their own version of sanitzer amid coronavirus-related shortages.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal slammed business owners price-gouging during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable,” Grewal said. “Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences.”

Anyone who purchased hand sanitizer from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to contact the River Vale Police Department at 201-664-1111.