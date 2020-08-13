675 Arizona families participate in free online summer learning program

ARIZONA — Over the summer, 675 Arizona kids participated in a free summer learning program with Waterford.org.

The Nonprofit Waterford.org was doing free enrollment for 1,500 Arizona families with kids going into Kindergarten.

Families that qualify have a child going into kindergarten this fall and are close to the poverty line.

Research shows 48% of children in Arizona have no access to early education, but for the first five years of a child's life, 90% of their brain grows.

One Arizona mom that enrolled said this program made her feel like her daughter would be ready for kindergarten.

"Since she’s been doing this program, we will be out at the grocery store and be like ‘mom, that word..’ I mean she doesn’t know how to read yet, but she will be like 'that word is spelled..', and she will say all the letters," Paige Medlock said.

Students started June 1 and will end August 31.

Arizona is also helping make sure students have access to open hotspots for free wifi.