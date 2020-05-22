Nonprofit offers free internet and computers to 1,500 Arizonans

ARIZONA — A Utah based nonprofit is offering 1,500 Arizona families free access to their education software, internet and computers to families in need.

WaterFord.org is looking to help 1,500 Arizona families hit hard by COVID-19, offering an at-home early education option at no cost, as well as offering a computer and internet access to the families that need it.

Families that qualify have a child going into kindergarten this fall and are close to the poverty line.

"When COVID hit, our philanthropic partners came to us and said we are realizing that there are going to be a lot of children without access to any form of early education for four to six months," Director of Public Relations for Waterford.org Kim Fischer said.

Research shows 48% of children in Arizona have no access to early education, but for the first five years of a child's life, 90% of their brain grows.

"These families are focused on putting food on the table right now, doing what they can for their children’s education is not as important as making sure they can have a roof over their head and pay their bills, so we just want to take that stress off their plate," Fischer said.

The nonprofit is offering this to 15,000 families across nine different states. To apply, go here.