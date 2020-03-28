5th confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the fifth coronavirus-related death in the county Saturday.

The health department has now recorded 120 confirmed cases.

Health officials say the individual was a hospice patient and he was between ages 18-40.

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.