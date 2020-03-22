Pima County health officials confirm 17 COVID- 19 cases

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday.
Those cases include:
Male: 10
Female: 7
Age range:
0-17: 0 cases
18-59: 9
60 and up: 8
Hospitalized:
5 cases
Deaths:
0 cases
Total:
17 cases
Pima County health officials anticipate the number of cases identified to continue to increase as testing capacity continues to rise.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 according to the Pima County Health Department:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.