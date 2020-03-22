Pima County health officials confirm 17 COVID- 19 cases

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday.

Those cases include:

Male: 10

Female: 7

Age range:

0-17: 0 cases

18-59: 9

60 and up: 8

Hospitalized:

5 cases

Deaths:

0 cases

Total:

17 cases

Pima County health officials anticipate the number of cases identified to continue to increase as testing capacity continues to rise.

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 according to the Pima County Health Department:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.