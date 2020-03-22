2nd coronavirus-related death reported in Arizona

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health have confirmed the second death due to COVID-19 in Arizona.

The individual was man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to MCDPH.

Health officials are working with close contacts of the man and will be monitoring for symptoms.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 152 COVID-19 cases in Arizona. Those cases being 81 in Maricopa, 16 in Pinal, 17 in Pima, 13 in Navajo, 14 in Coconino, one in Yavapai, one in Cochise, two in Graham, one in Santa Cruz, one in Yuma.

Health officials say COVID-19 is a serious disease, which can be fatal especially in older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.

