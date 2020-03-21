1st coronavirus-related death reported in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — State health officials reported Friday evening the first coronavirus-related death in Arizona.

According to a news release, the patient was a man in his 50s in Maricopa County who had underlying health conditions. The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) is notifying anyone who may have had close contact with him, and monitoring their symptoms.

FULL SECTION: Coronavirus prevention, tips and latest updates

There are 63 reported cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Arizona, according to the latest numbers from AZDHS. Eight of those are in Pima County, one in Santa Cruz County, one in Cochise County, and the majority are in Maricopa County, with 34 cases.

"We expect to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be more deaths," AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a news release. "It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect you and your family from this disease.”

RELATED: Arizona public school closure extended for 2 weeks

According to AZDHS, these are best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

