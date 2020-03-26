2nd confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — COVID-19 has now claimed at least two lives in Pima County, health officials confirmed Thursday.

According to the Pima County Department of Health, the patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health condtions . The county's first confirmed death was reported Monday evening. It was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.

So far there have been eight deaths in Arizona. There are 508 confirmed cases across the state, with 75 cases in Pima County. The Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday upgraded the state's community spread level from "moderate" to "widespread."

In a video released Thursday morning, Pima County Health Director Dr. Bob England says county hospitals are in desperate need of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves for health care workers. He also said federal supplies shipped into the county were "a pathetic drop in the bucket" compared to what was needed.