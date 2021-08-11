25 6th grade students shift to remote learning due to potential COVID-19 exposure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A COVID-19 outbreak at an Amphitheater Public Schools elementary school shifted 25 students to remote learning.

According to a district spokeswoman, 25 sixth grade students at Winifred Harelson Elementary School, 826 W. Chapala Drive, switched to remote learning due to the presence of COVID-19 in the classroom.

The spokeswoman said that not all of the students were infected, nor where they necessarily exposed.

"Pima County Health recommends closing a classroom when there are two or more related cases in a classroom," she said in a statement. "If a classroom is closed, all of the students isolate, not just those who test positive or are considered close contacts."

