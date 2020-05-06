21 Tucson senior care home residents, 3 workers infected with coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson senior care facility says 21 of its residents and three of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Life Care Center of Tucson, 6211 N. La Cholla Blvd., says the first case was diagnosed April 17. One of the patients died, and four were hospitalized.

The other 16 patients remain at Life Care in quarantine. The infected employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a quarantine period.

Here is the facility's statement: