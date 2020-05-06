21 Tucson senior care home residents, 3 workers infected with coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson senior care facility says 21 of its residents and three of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Life Care Center of Tucson, 6211 N. La Cholla Blvd., says the first case was diagnosed April 17. One of the patients died, and four were hospitalized.
The other 16 patients remain at Life Care in quarantine. The infected employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a quarantine period.
Here is the facility's statement:
At Life Care Center of Tucson, residents are – and have always been – our highest priority.
We are working closely with the Arizona Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the local health department to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC.
Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak. Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.
We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones. Here are the latest details from our facility:
· Our first case of COVID-19 was discovered on April 17, 2020.
· 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
o 16 of those residents remain isolated in our facility receiving care from our team.
o 4 residents are receiving care in local hospitals.
o 1 resident has passed away.
· 3 associates have tested positive for COVID-19. If an associate tests positive, they are only allowed to return to work when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met.
Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident who passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.