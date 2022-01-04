Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

1st case of the omicron variant is detected on Navajo Nation

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
23641 Description: Caption: Electron microscopic image of a negatively stained particle of SARS-CoV-2, causative agent of COVID-19. Note the prominent spikes from which the coronavirus gets its name for “corona”, or “crown-like”. High Resolution: Click here for hi-resolution image (3.19 MB) Content Providers(s): CDC/ Hannah A. Bullock and Azaibi Tamin Creation Date: 2020 Photo Credit: Hannah A. Bullock and Azaibi Tamin Links: Categories: CDC Organization
COVID-19 omicron
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 22:38:12-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday, but tribal health officials said the first case of the omicron variant has been detected on the vast reservation.

Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the Navajo Nation at 41,657 since the pandemic began. The death roll remains at 1,590. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says health officials recommend wearing two masks in public due to how quickly the omicron variant has spread in other parts of the world.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!