Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gregory Bull/AP
A border patrol agent rides a vehicle along a border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, from San Diego, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border
Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 22:13:31-04

Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico's northern border state of Tamaulipas.

Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. The Tamaulipas state government said Monday that a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the United States tested positive.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.