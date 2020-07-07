11 Pima County bars may lose liquor licenses for not complying with COVID-19 regulations

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some bars in southern Arizona may face penalties for not complying with regulations aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With cases spiking across the state, Gov. Doug Ducey recently ordered bars with a series 6 and series 7 liquor license to close their dining rooms across the state, though takeout could still be available. Ducey said he would leave it up to local governments to enforce the rules.

On Monday, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry detailed the extent of their enforcement actions of Gov. Ducey's executive order. In a memorandum to the Board of Supervisors, Huckelberry says health department inspectors visited every bar in Pima County that holds a series 6 or series 7 liquor license -- 168 businesses in total. Of those, the department referred 11 to the state liquor board for noncompliance. They are:

Zona 78 on Tanque Verde

Famous Sam's on North Silverbell Road

Famous Sam's on North Oracle Road

Old Father Inn on West Ina Road

Salty Dawg II on East Broadway Boulevard

Iguana Cafe on East Congress

El Chinito Gordo on North Oracle Road

Home Plate on East 22nd Street

Casa Marana on North Courtney Page Way

Circle S Saloon in Avra Valley

Buggy Wheel on East Drexel

Huckelberry said they had also investigated 112 complaints related to the county's face covering requirement. The complaints were related to customers or employees in certain businesses not wearing face masks, as required by a measure recently passed by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

RELATED: Pima County Supervisors pass county-wide mask mandate