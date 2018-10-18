A new cereal based on the classic television series The Golden Girls is now available on store shelves.

Cereal creator Funko says the idea behind the cereal is to help consumers remember what it was like to sit in front of the TV on Saturday mornings, Delish.com reports.

Hey Kids, remember what it was like to sit in front of the TV on Saturday morning and watch cartoons while eating your favorite cereal?! Well, Funko does! So we're bringing back Saturday morning to kids of all ages with our new sugar toasted FunkO's, Funko said.

The multigrain cereal is a bright blue shade and is O-shaped.

Each box comes with a collector's toy and has a maze to complete on the back.

Delish.com says the cereal is available at Target and also online through ToyWiz.