Zoppe Family Circus returns to Tucson's Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside a big blue tent near the MSA Annex on the Westside, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, the Zoppe Family Circus performers get ready for their opening night performance on Friday. They've been performing in Tucson for over a decade and they spend nearly the whole year preparing for this moment.

Jeanette Prince, the 'circus momma', said they're ready to perform some fan-favorite acts like Nino the Clown, but they'll also be doing a classic equestrian bareback act. But she said behind the talent and the glamour, the core of the circus is family.

"It’s something different," she said. "It’s not something you’re going to find anywhere else. Here in this big top, we bring connection, we bring a journey back in time, we bring legacy and family. We’re gonna bring stuff that’s wildly entertaining and you’re going to see amazing stuff and have a good time, but there’s something deeper than that and something more than that. That’s what is going to resonate with people.”

The circus will be performing in Tucson throughSunday, Jan. 26.