Women taking flight: Tucson 99s inspires women to take flight in aviation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 99s is an international organization of women pilots dedicated to supporting and advancing women in aviation. Founded in 1929 by 99 female pilots, the group has grown to include chapters all over the world.

Here in southern Arizona, the Tucson 99s bring together both seasoned aviators and student pilots who share a passion for flying, and for helping more women get into the cockpit.

At Ryan Airfield, Tucson pilot Stephanie Miller is part of that growing network. A few years ago, she discovered her love for flying and decided to pursue her pilot’s license.

Athena Kehoe Miller putting fuel in plane.

"I fly for fun!” Miller exclaims.

Miller says flying was never something she imagined doing. But once she started, she was hooked.

“This has never been on my bucket list, to get my license and fly an aircraft. But now that I have my license, I wish I had done it sooner," she explains.

Athena Kehoe Miller inside her plane.

Across the aviation industry in the UK and US, women make up fewer than 10% of pilots. The Tucson 99s chapter hopes to change that by offering mentorship and education for aspiring pilots.

“To be able to relate to the challenges that we're faced with," Miller explains, "It's a male-dominated profession and career and hobby.”

She now owns her own aircraft, a Cessna 172 RG, and says investing in herself was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“It's a very expensive hobby, flying and getting your license. But so well worth it."

Athena Kehoe

There's a Tucson 99s Aviation Open House on November 23 at Ryan Airfield. It'll be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and will offer scholarship opportunities and flight training resources.

Miller recommends anyone interested in aviation to take a discovery flight. "It's a game changer. It will change your entire perspective on this hobby. You can do it," Miller says.