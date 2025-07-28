Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman pleads guilty but insane in death of five people

Malyn Pavolka was driving more than 80 when she hit victims’ car
Melodie Hinojos
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A young woman just pleaded guilty to causing a wreck that killed a family of five.

The plea deal for Malyn Pavolka calls for punishment of six years in a mental facility.

Investigators say Malyn Pavolka was driving more than 80 miles per hour when she plowed into an SUV on Ajo Highway.

There were five people in the SUV when it burst into flames. People tried to rescue them, but the flames made it impossible.

Pavolka was charged with manslaughter in all five of the deaths.

Pavolka had a history of mental health problems. She told investigators she was just driving and remembered nothing of the wreck.

In Arizona, pleading Guilty Except Insane can lead to the person being confined to a mental hospital instead of a prison. The time would be the same as a prison term with an important exception. If the person is judged as cured, they can be released, but under the supervision of a special psychiatric review board.

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 40 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

