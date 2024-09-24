Westside's Cottonwood Tucson celebrates recovery and raises mental health awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As National Recovery Month comes to an end, Cottonwood Tucson, a behavioral health and addiction treatment center on the Westside, continues its daily celebration of those on their recovery journeys.

Geo Hoshaw, a former patient and current Alumni Coordinator at Cottonwood, shared his story of transformation. After battling substance abuse for years, he sought change and found a supportive community at the facility.

“Growing up with depression and anxiety, I had no coping mechanisms," Hoshaw said. "It nearly killed me many times. I knew I needed to change.”

At Cottonwood Tucson, a range of treatment services is available to those in need. The center offers both holistic and traditional approaches to care. “We celebrate recovery every day,” said Jennifer Stokes, CEO of Cottonwood Tucson. "This month, we continue to raise awareness about the importance of treatment.”

Hoshaw admits that seeking help was a frightening step due to the stigma surrounding rehabilitation. “It was terrifying," he said. "But the ball got rolling on me, believing in myself.”

After completing the five-week program, Hoshaw wasn’t ready to leave. He decided to stay and help others on their recovery journeys, finding a deeper purpose in his work. “This place saved my life, and working here has made me grow,” Hoshaw said.

For Hoshaw, National Recovery Month is important to him. “Recovery is about looking at oneself, knowing changes are needed, and putting in the effort. It’s a noble path to take.”