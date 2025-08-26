Westside program is empowering adults with developmental disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A program on the Westside is helping adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Pathways for Life has been operating in Tucson for nearly two years now.

Maureen Navarrette is the Program Director and says they help those diagnosed with "cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, autism, we take all different kinds.”

Demetrios McCoy was born with cerebral palsy and was the first participant at this program in Tucson. He is nonverbal but uses a communication device.

Athena Kehoe Communication device

His mom, Kanella, had feelings of denial when he was younger. “He was… 8 years old. That’s how long it took me to finally grasp and say ok, this is the way he’s gonna be. Up until that age I was gonna fix him.”

Kanella says programs like these are tremendously helpful, "it’s a life-saving thing for us, for me it’s just a great relief to just get him ready and send him out the door, that he’s gonna come to a place where they care just as much as I do.”

Navarrette says all of the members know all of the caregivers. She explains each member is assigned to one caregiver but they switch it up every week.

“There’s a huge gap between when our members leave high school and if they’re not ready, or they’re not equipped for the job force. They need somewhere to go and it can be very, very lonely at home or in they’re natural environment," Navarrette explains.

There are many different activities offered inside the center. Members can spend time in the game lounge, the library, a sensory room, a fitness room, whatever they need in that moment.

If someone is nonverbal, Kanella says, “They have just as much to say as you and I, they just can’t get it out.”

Athena Kehoe Game Lounge at Pathways for Life

The program is funded by the Department of Developmental Disabilities. If you’re registered with that department and have a support coordinator, Navarrette says these services are free.

Pathways for Life is located in Tucson at 440 N. Bonita Ave. Tucson, AZ 85745.