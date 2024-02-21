Westside Constable suspended without pay for remainder of his term

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County constable who was serving Tucson’s Westside has been suspended without pay for the rest of the year.

The vote by the county supervisors was unanimous on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Constables serve restraining orders, summons and subpoenas, and court orders, among other duties.

Constable Oscar Vasquez was accused by an ethics committee of not showing up for work since April of last year.

Bill Lake, Precinct 8 constable, spoke at the meeting saying he supported Vasquez's removal.

"It's not a personal issue, it is statutory, it is honor, as per our title, and it is our obligation," Lake said.

Vasquez said he was dealing with medical issues.

County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said he never provided any proof or doctors' notes for those issues.

“I know if I didn’t show up for work for three months, this board has the right to vacate my office," Grijalva said. "I didn’t think it was fair for someone to be compensated for months on end and not doing the job they were elected to do.”

The constable position for Precinct 4 is now vacant but will be on the ballot in November.