Westside bottle house like no other

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prospective home buyers looking for something outside of the norm need only take a short drive west past the Tucson Mountains for a house like no other.

Picture it if you will: 2,700 square feet of space on 2.5 acres with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, made almost entirely from rock, mortar and thousands of glass bottles.

KGUN 9

Built in the 1960s, this unusual property is currently on the market for $432,500.

“There’s really no comparison,” said listing agent Holly Greenhalgh, about how the price of the home was determined. “But the best bet is to take other homes and compare the square footage.”

The original house was built by Ted and Mel Bryson in 1965 and looks like something straight out of “The Flintstones.”

KGUN 9

Fred and Wilma would enjoy relaxing in front of the large stone fireplace, bathing under the property’s waterfall shower, or taking in the sunset as it shines through the bottles that dot the home’s western walls.

The bottles were collected by the Brysons “over the course of time,” Greenhalgh said. “Coca-Cola actually donated thousands of bottles to the Bryson family.”

The home has a bath house outside of the main house, a guest house used as an AirBnB, storage, a workshop, and a pool table with human legs and feet.

KGUN 9

A recent tour took KGUN 9 to a hidden room that the current owner didn’t even know about.

“One of the granddaughters (of the Brysons) called me, and we were talking, and she said the hidden room is still there,” Greenhalgh said.

“We have kind of peeked in and there is more artwork up there.”