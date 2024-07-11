Westside barbershop looks to expand bar as Mercado District continues growing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once empty land on the west side of Tucson has blossomed into the bustling Mercado District.

It continues to grow and local businesses are expanding with it.

Right across the street from the construction site of the soon-to-be Bautista apartments is 81 Barbers.

The barbershop and bar combo is becoming a local staple just two years after opening on the west side.

“We figured you always have to get your haircut done, you may as well enjoy yourself while you’re here," Owner Isaias Carrillo said. “We were actually the first tenant in this complex, and since then in the last two years, it’s completely full with retail. We have a building across the street, two more in the district, so it’s been growing like crazy.”

Adam Klepp The Side Bar at 81 Barbers

Even with the extra amenities, it’s a classic shop. Carrillo says the majority of their customers are loyal clients who have followed him as he has moved his location around Tucson.

More people are noticing the shop now, and they're expanding their bar.

“We actually want to build a sitting area where people can come out and have a drink," Owner Celia Rodriguez said.

81 Barbers has started a partnership with the new next door pizza place, Whole Slice.

Any purchase there gets you 10% off a drink at the bar at 81 Barbers.

“This to me personally is going to be like a new downtown," Rodriguez said.

They expect to hire another barber and more bartenders with the expansion, ready for the next wave of people who will soon move to the Mercado.

“The area is just growing so quickly that we gotta keep up with the demand," Carrillo said.

81 Barbers is still going through the permitting process but hopes to have their patio full of customers by the fall.