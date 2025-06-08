Voters hear from CD7 candidates at event hosted by Pascua Yaqui Tribe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, on the west side, voters had the opportunity to learn more about some of the candidates in the race for the Congressional District 7 seat.

The special primary election to fill the vacancy after the passing of long-time congressman Raúl Grijalva will be July 15. There are eight candidates between the Republican and Democratic parties.

Republican Candidates:

Daniel Butierez, Sr.

Jorge Rivas

Jimmy Rodriguez

Democrat Candidates:

Deja Foxx

Adelita Grijalva

Patrick Harris, Sr.

Daniel Hernandez

Jose Malvido

The nonpartisan event, hosted by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Vote Program, was attended by six of the candidates: Daniel Butierez, Sr., Jorge Rivas, Adelita Grijalva, Patrick Harris, Sr., Daniel Hernandez, and Jose Malvido. The district is home to four federally recognized tribes.

Nellie Garcia-Hernandez was one of about 50 people in attendance. She said, education, health and a representative to be the voice of the people is what’s top of mind for her heading into this election.

She said the next person elected has big shoes to fill. Grijalva served as a congressman for 22 years.

Garcia-Hernandez said it’s important to know as much about the candidates as possible before deciding.

‘We want a representative that’s going to be here for all indigenous individuals,” she said. “Someone who is going to be the voice for youth, our elders, and all.”

For 18-year-olds, Eric Andres Alvarez and Alexia Goodshield, this will be the first election they cast a vote.

“Getting involved in your community is the best decision that you can make,” Goodshield said.

Alvarez said reliability is what’s most important to him.

“Are they trustworthy? Are they going to do what they promise? Are they going to be able to represent us and show that they can be there for us,” Alvarez said.

During the event, candidates answered questions ranging from education to gun rights. Then they were able to speak one-on-one with voters.

The Congressional District 7 Republican primary debate will air on KWBA, Channel 58, on Monday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

The Congressional District 7 Democratic primary debate will air on KWBA, Channel 58, on Tuesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.